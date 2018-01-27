Former Tennessee Sen. Joe Haynes dies at 81

Former Tennessee Sen. Joe Haynes, a Democrat who served nearly three decades in the state legislature, has died. He was 81.

Haynes' son, Jeff Haynes, confirmed that his father died Friday morning.

Haynes, of Goodlettsville, retired from public office in 2012 and returned to private law practice.

News media report Haynes was indicted last year on a sexual battery charge involving a woman who had retained him as an attorney. Haynes pleaded not guilty in July and was awaiting trial sometime this year.

When he retired from the Senate, the chamber adopted a resolution calling Haynes a "distinguished public servant." It said he worked on prominent legislation, including maternity leave, victim's rights, domestic violence and ethics reform.

Haynes was married to former Davidson County General Sessions and Circuit Court Judge Barbara