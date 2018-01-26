Signal Mountain Wrestling wins first region championship in scho - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Signal Mountain Wrestling wins first region championship in school history

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The Signal Mountain Wrestling team took home its first region championship Friday night. 

The Eagles defeated the Red Bank Lions 52-18.

Signal Mountain got ahead early with back to back pins by Noah Shriner and Daniel Uhorchuk.

Lions then made up some ground at 126 pounds, when Red Bank's Gage Evans beat Kale Albritton to cut the lead to six.

However, the Eagles went on to win seven out of the next eight matches. 

"We've never won a regional championship before" exclaims Signal Mountain head coach Joe Jellison. "We're building history here at Signal Mountain. So it's a time to celebrate, a time to reflect, and then get ready for the state duals next weekend."

