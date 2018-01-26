UPDATE: Firefighters quickly extinguish small fire at Chattanoog - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters quickly extinguish small fire at Chattanooga trade center

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Firefighters are responding to a small fire at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Carter Street.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garners tells Channel 3, the fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

The fire started in a hot box food warmer in the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported.

