UPDATE: Firefighters quickly extinguish small fire at Chattanooga trade center

Firefighters are responding to a small fire at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Carter Street.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garners tells Channel 3, the fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

We just went to a small fire at the Convention Center on Carter Street shortly before 8 pm. A fire broke out in a hot box food warmer in the kitchen. Firefighters used portable fire extinguishers to put the fire out. No injuries. Firefighters now ventilating the bldg. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 27, 2018

The fire started in a hot box food warmer in the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.