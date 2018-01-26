UPDATE: Firefighters, hazmat called to boat blaze at Island Cove Marina

Firefighters are responding to a boat fire in Harrison Friday afternoon.

It's happening at Island Cove Marina in the 6600 block of Highway 58.

Officials confirm a boat caught fire near the docking station at the marina.

Our crew at the scene says the fire is almost out and is not a danger to any of the other boats or buildings in the area.

A hazmat crew is responding to the scene to help with cleanup efforts.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is responding and the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department has been called to the scene to help.

