Lawsuit: Tennessee jail officer raped, impregnated inmate

LYNCHBURG, TN (AP) - A federal lawsuit contends a Tennessee jail guard impregnated an inmate after repeatedly raping her.

The Tennessean reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses former Moore County Jail correctional officer Caleb Shane Hopkins of forcing Jessica Fowler to engage in nonconsensual sex for four months in 2017.

Fowler, who is still imprisoned and has given birth, is suing Hopkins for $1 million and the county for $300,000.

Fowler's attorney Ben Raybin says Hopkins pleaded guilty last November to two counts each of sexual contact with an inmate by a law enforcement officer and official misconduct.

Raybin questions why the assaults happened so often in a supposedly monitored environment.

Hopkin's attorney Mark Stewart says Hopkins was unaware of the lawsuit and declined to comment.

The child is with Fowler's parents.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

