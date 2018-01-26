Hamilton County gets nearly $27 million dollar in loans to improve waste water treatment

Nearly $35 million in low-interest loans for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements were announced in a state-wide effort by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner Bob Martineau.

Hamilton County gets $26.9 million to improve the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant and other water projects. The city of Cleveland will receive $430,000 for drinking water improvements, according to a news release.

“The State Revolving Fund Loan Program provides support for infrastructure needs in communities across the state, which leads to cleaner water and a better quality of life,” said Haslam.

Three wastewater loans were announced for the following recipients:

City of Chattanooga (Hamilton County) – The City of Chattanooga will receive $1,000,000 for a Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $900,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.53 percent and $100,000 in principal forgiveness that will not have to be repaid.

City of Fayetteville (Lincoln County) – The City of Fayetteville will receive $1,000,000 for a city wide I/I Correction project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $900,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.31 percent and $100,000 in principal forgiveness that will not have to be repaid.

City of Lenoir City (Loudon County) – The City of Lenoir City will receive $1,300,000 for an I/I Correction and Collection System Rehabilitation project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $1,105,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.24 percent and $195,000 in principal forgiveness that will not have to be repaid.

City of Lenoir City (Loudon County) – The City of Lenoir City will receive $1,300,000 for an I/I Correction and Collection System Rehabilitation project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $1,105,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.24 percent and $195,000 in principal forgiveness that will not have to be repaid.

Seven traditional wastewater loans were announced for the following recipients:

City of Chattanooga (Hamilton County) – The City of Chattanooga will also receive $17,100,000 for the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $17,100,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.53 percent.

City of Fayetteville (Lincoln County) – The City of Fayetteville will also receive $3,000,000 for a City wide I/I Correction project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $3,000,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.31 percent.

Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (Hamilton County) – The Hamilton County WWTA will receive $7,310,000 for the East Ridge Sewer Basin I/I Correction Project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $7,310,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.74 percent.

Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (Hamilton County) – The Hamilton County WWTA will receive $7,310,000 for the East Ridge Sewer Basin I/I Correction Project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $7,310,000 loan with an interest rate of 1.74 percent.

Hamilton County WWTA (Hamilton County) – The Hamilton County WWTA will also receive a $1,560,000 planning and design loan relative to Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey and I/I Correction in Signal Mountain, Red Bank, Lookout Mountain, East Ridge, and unincorporated Hamilton County areas. The project will be funded with a 5-year, $1,560,000 loan with an interest rate of 0.82 percent.

City of Humboldt (Gibson County) – The City of Humboldt will receive $540,000 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovations and Improvements planning and design loan. The project will be funded with a 5-year, $540,000 loan with an interest rate of 0.29 percent

Town of Oliver Springs (Anderson, Roane and Morgan Counties) – The Town of Oliver Springs will receive $185,000 for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project. The project will be funded with a 20-year, $185,000 loan with an interest rate of 0.61 percent.

City of Westmoreland (Sumner County) – The City of Westmoreland will receive a $210,000 planning and design loan relative to Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements. The project will be funded with a 5-year, $210,000 loan with an interest rate of 0.11 percent.

A drinking water loan was announced for the following cities: