TDOT project this week could affect your commute

The following roads construction and maintenance below may affect your commute this week:

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 bridge repair over Pepper Hollow Branch (LM 31.24): Traffic reduced to one lane across bridge. Estimated project completion date is April 2018.

HAMILTON COUNTY U.S. 27 (I-124) widening from I-24/U.S. 27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues. The contractor has closed the 12th Street tie-in ramp to U.S. 27 South. This closure will be in place until April 2018. Traffic from 12th Street will be detoured to Carter Street and then to Westbound MLK where motorists may access the U.S. 27 South on-ramp. Detours are posted. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the detour signage posted. Last week, new ramp configurations were implemented on the northbound lanes of US 27 between MLK Blvd. and Fourth Street. These changes affected the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Blvd., and the off-ramp (Exit 1C) from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street. Traffic coming from downtown Chattanooga and using the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Blvd. is now required to come to a complete stop at the top of the ramp. Traffic wishing to access 4th Street at Exit 1C from U.S. 27 North is now directed to a new temporary exit ramp before crossing the 6th Street overpass. This new temporary exit ramp is narrow and posted for 15 MPH. This new traffic pattern will be in place for approximately two months. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes due to the increased congestion between MLK Blvd. and 4th Street. The speed limit has also been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH between Main Street and 4th Street on U.S. 27 North. The speed limit on U.S. 27 in the rest of the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the signage posted. On Thursday January 25th, the contractor will implement a night time right lane closure on Northbound US27, from I-24 to the Olgiati Bridge, from 7pm to 6am. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7PM and 6AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on U.S. 27. THP will assist with traffic control on the project as necessary. Estimated project completion date is July 2019. Estimated project completion date is July 2019. RESTRICTIONS: I 124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp. No oversize/over-dimensional loads. Width Limit is 11 feet. Estimated project completion date is July 2019.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 North Exit 1 interchange reconfiguration project at mile marker 1: Work on this project continues. The project will result in a reconfiguration of the exit ramps and will combine both northbound exits (1A & 1B) into one, which will allow drivers to turn both east and west on Ringgold Road at a signalized intersection. Traffic has been shifted onto the newly constructed portion of Camp Jordan Pkwy., and the intersection (I-75 NB off-ramp and SR-8/Camp Jordan Pkwy.)is now controlled by a new traffic signal. The contractor is planning on January 31st and February 1st (weather pending) on closing the existing I-75 NB Off-Ramp Exit 1B and re-signing I-75 NB traffic unto the new I-75 NB Exit 1 ramp. Traffic delays will be minimal but the new intersection (I-75 NB off Ramp and SR-8/Camp Jordan will be controlled by a new traffic signal). Estimated project completion date is May 2018.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153/SR-319 (Hixson Pike) bridge repair on Hixson Pike over SR-153: There could be lane closures on SR153 during non-peak hours (9AM to 3 PM) starting this Thursday to support punchlist activity on the project. Hixson Pike will have lane closures each direction beginning Thursday. These lane closures will be in place until further notification. Estimated project completion date is January 2018.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (East Brainerd Road) grading, drainage, installation of signals, construction of seven retaining walls and paving from east of Graysville Road to east of Bel-Air Road: During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures between 9AM-2PM. This work may affect either direction of East Brainerd Road or side streets from Graysville Road to Bel-Air Road. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.