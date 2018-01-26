Dalton police searching for theft suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton police searching for theft suspect

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Dalton Police Dept. photos Dalton Police Dept. photos
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton police are asking for the public's help in locating a theft suspect caught on camera.

A man in the AT&T store on West Walnut Avenue is accused of stealing an Apple Watch left on the store's charging station in a display area of the store on Wednesday, January 24.

The watch was left at the charging station by a woman who returned to find the watch missing.

After checking the store’s surveillance cameras, the victim saw a man wearing a red winter hat and a red and black jacket and put a watch into his pocket. The suspect then left the store. 

The watch was later recovered at a nearby electronics store when a suspect came in to try to pair the stolen watch with a phone.

If you know who he is or you have more information about this crime, please call Officer Katia Gonzalez at 706-278-9085 extension 9545 or by email at kgonzalez@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.