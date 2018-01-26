The Man Who Played "Barney the purple dinosaur" Runs A Tantric Sex Business

Barney the purple dinosaur of children's TV fame has always been about making people feel special. In that regard, the biggest change in David Joyner's job since his 10-year stint performing on-screen as the iconic character is the age of the people he makes feel special. Oh, and how he makes them feel special.

Joyner, now 54, is a tantric massage therapist. For $350 a session, the Los Angeles-area resident provides his 30 adult female clients (he calls them "goddesses") with chakra balancing, massages and other services that, according to a Vice profile published this week, can result in "cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms."

Unsurprisingly, there are critics of Joyner's "I love you, you love me" approach, which, he said, sometimes includes intercourse with his clients. But he insists it's all super-dee-duper. He also suggested it's spiritually related to his work on "Barney."

"The energy I brought up (while playing Barney) in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love," Joyner told Vice. "Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God's divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow."

It's just now, he puts that into practice in a much more grown-up way

"Not all of my sessions have sex or 'spiritual intimacy,'" he said. "It's only in the full-sessions, when someone is ready to take the sexual energy to a higher level. Because then it's about understanding ... there's a spiritual exchange that takes place, not physical pleasure. It's not about sex or trying to coerce someone into have sex. It's about removing emotionally blocked energy."

From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009. While the voice of Barney was provided mostly by an actor named Bob West, Joyner was the one inside the big, purple costume. (For the record: It weighed 70 pounds and temperatures inside it could reach 120 degrees F.)

Following his work on the show, he held down a brief stint as a software analyst for Texas Instruments. He's worked as a tantric massage therapist and spiritual healer since 2004.