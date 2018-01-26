Terrarium Workshop at Barn Nursery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Terrarium Workshop at Barn Nursery

Posted: Updated:
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Venus flytraps make an excellent addition to a terrarium. Venus flytraps make an excellent addition to a terrarium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Barn Nursery in Chattanooga is hosting a Terrarium “Make & Take” Workshop this Saturday, January 27. The workshop starts at $35 and includes a container, potting soil, charcoal, colorful stones and plants and figures.

The 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. workshops are open for all ages, men and women, boys and girls. There will be another workshop day on February the 24th.

Check The Barn Nursery’s Facebook page for sign-up and more information.

