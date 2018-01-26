Warming through the weekend. Rain Sunday.

Good Friday! We are off to another chilly start this morning with temps in the mid to upper 20s. You will be shedding the coats this afternoon, however, as we soar to the upper 50s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, but look for clouds to increase late this afternoon into tonight.

Saturday will start more mild with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning. Saturday afternoon will make it into the mid to upper 50s with the cloud cover thickening up a bit. The rain chance Saturday is low, though, at only 20%.

Sunday a cold front will move through bringing about .25" to .50" early Sunday morning. Most of the rain will be gone by mid morning, though a light sprinkle or two could linger until about noon. Our driest January on record was in 1986 with only .90" of rain in the gauge. So far we have received only .84" of rain this month. We should be able to clear the needed .07" of rain needed to avoid this January being the driest ever. Through the afternoon we will clear out with highs still in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will be a little cooler and dry through Wednesday with more late week rain on the way.

