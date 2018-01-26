11 million people visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a new record

After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.More
After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.More
Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Brewer guilty of six counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence and Speeding.More
Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Brewer guilty of six counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence and Speeding.More
Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed more than 11.3 million visitors last year, setting a new record for the second year in a row.More
Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed more than 11.3 million visitors last year, setting a new record for the second year in a row.More