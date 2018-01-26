Cleveland Middle students receive laptops

All students at Cleveland Middle School will receive Chromebook laptops this week. This is the first phase of the Cleveland City Schools BLADE (Blended Learning and Digital Enhancement) Project. Parents and students can attend one of the three sessions to pick up the student laptop. The process takes approximately an hour.

Deployment Dates:

Thursday, January 25, 4:00-8:00 pm

Friday, January 26, 4:00-8:00 pm

Saturday, January 27, 3:00-7:00 pm

The BLADE mission is to foster an innovative culture that brings together the best methods and practices of teaching with current technologies to promote new and relevant learning opportunities for students. Through blended learning, the district seeks to personalize the educational experience for the students, thus producing students that are college and career ready.