Police investigating shooting on 4th Avenue

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on 4th Avenue Thursday night.

It happened in the 2600 block around 11:15 p.m.

Police confirm a person was shot in East Lake Courts, and that the injuries are life-threatening.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

