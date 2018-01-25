Police investigating shooting on 4th Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting on 4th Avenue

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on 4th Avenue Thursday night.

It happened in the 2600 block around 11:15 p.m.

Police confirm a person was shot in East Lake Courts, and that the injuries are life-threatening. 

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
