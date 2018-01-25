Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office makes large drug bust in home with baby inside

A Hixson woman was arrested on Thursday after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office found a large amount of drugs in her home.

It happened around noon on Plaza Hills Drive.

The arrest report says 23-year-old Hannah Jo Smith is charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of meth for resale, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

The report says a detective with the Sheriff's Office used a confidential source during the investigation to buy heroin from Smith and/or 24-year-old Joseph Dillion Woodward, who also lives in the home. That purchase led to a search warrant, which was carried out on Thursday.

The report says officers found three packages containing 51 grams of suspected heroin, a loaded shotgun, three packages containing 58 grams of suspected meth, two sets of digital scales, and other various narcotics.

The report says some of the heroin was found beside a gallon jug of baby formula that was for the suspects' 5-month-old child.

Smith admitted that she and Woodward had been selling heroin for over two years.

Child Protective Services took custody of the baby. All of the drugs that were found in the home were sent to the TBI for testing.

Smith was arrested and given a $75,000 bond.

Warrants will be issued for Woodward, who is currently being held in the Walker County jail for a probation violation.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on February 2.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.