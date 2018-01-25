Raccoon found in East Ridge tests positive for rabies

A positive case of raccoon variant rabies (RVR) was discovered in East Ridge last month.

On December 28, a male raccoon was found dead on Prigmore Road.

East Ridge Animal Services took the raccoon to be tested for rabies.

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the animal tested positive.

This is the first RVR case in Hamilton County since 2008.

The Hamilton County Department of Health urges anyone who sees a raccoon, fox or coyote that looks sick or unwell, to contact them immediately 423-664-0271.

