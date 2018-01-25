UPDATE: Mother & 5 children displaced from house fire on E. 17th Street

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

A house fire in East Chattanooga Thursday afternoon has left six people homeless.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 17th Street.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says a mother and her five children made it safely out of the house with the family's dog. The family's cat has not been found.

Garner says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damages and has been ruled an accident.

The Red Cross will be helping the family with a temporary place to stay.

