Six people displaced from house fire on E. 17th Street

A house fire in East Chattanooga Thursday afternoon has left six people homeless.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 17th Street.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

