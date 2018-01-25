Arth Adds Davern Williams to Mocs Staff

(GoMocs.com)- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football head coach Tom Arth announced an addition to his coaching staff today. Joining the Mocs for the 2018 season is defensive line coach Davern Williams.



Williams spent the last four seasons (2014-17) in the same position at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss. The Lions posted a 42-3 record with two NJCAA national championships (2014 & 2017) and three MACJC state titles (2014, 2016 & 2017) while Williams was on staff.



"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Davern Williams to Chattanooga," stated Coach Arth. "Coach Williams is an excellent football coach who has made an immediate impact in our program and within our defensive line group. He brings great coaching expertise which will allow him to add value to our program in many ways. I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to work alongside Davern."



During the past four years, a total of 23 EMCC defensive linemen moved on to the four-year level under Davern's tutelage, including seven players to Power Five Conference schools. Headlining that list is current San Francisco 49ers rookie D.J. Jones, a product of Ole Miss.



EMCC was also featured in two seasons (2015 and 2016) of the Last Chance U documentary series on Netflix.



In Williams' first season on the Scooba campus, the 2014 Lions led the nation in scoring defense (7.6 ppg), while going the entire nine-game regular season without allowing a rushing touchdown. The following year, EMCC finished third nationally (14.8 ppg).



A seventh-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2003 NFL Draft, Williams previously spent the 2013 season as an assistant coach at Murray State. Prior to that, he worked four seasons at fellow OVC member Jacksonville State (2009-12). While serving as Jack Crowe's defensive line coach at JSU, Williams helped produce at least one All-OVC defensive lineman during each of his four years with the Gamecocks, including 2011 NFL free agent signees Monte Lewis and Torrey Davis.



After kicking off his collegiate coaching career with a two-year stop at Huntingdon College in his hometown of Montgomery, Ala., Williams spent the 2008 campaign on Mike DuBose's coaching staff at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. During his lone year at the school, the Majors went 11-1 and ranked 25th nationally in scoring defense.



Upon getting drafted as the No. 248 pick overall in 2003, Williams spent his debut pro season with the Dolphins on injured reserve, before being picked up as a free agent signee by the New York Giants the following year. He saw action in three games during an injury-plagued 2004 season, including one start, totaling seven tackles.



Following a successful prep career at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Williams signed with Auburn and played sparingly during the 1998 season. He then transferred to Troy University, where was credited with 164 career tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a three-year starter.



While earning his bachelor's degree in sports fitness management at Troy, Williams earned All-Southland Conference honorable mention honors as a sophomore member of the Trojans' 9-3 squad that made the 2000 NCAA I-AA playoffs. After collecting 59 tackles as a sophomore, he was credited with a career-most 61 total stops during his junior year. As a senior, Williams teamed with NFL veterans Osi Umenyiora and DeMarcus Ware, as the Trojans ranked fourth nationally in total defense in their first season as a full NCAA I-A member.



A three-time all-metro selection during his high school playing days, Williams helped lead the JDHS Volunteers to the 1996 Class 6A state championship as a junior after a state runner-up finish the year prior. As a prep senior, Williams was tabbed the Montgomery Advertiser's Class 6A Player of the Year.