Beloved outdoor filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

ORCAS ISLAND, WA (AP) - Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died. He was 93.

His family says in a statement that Miller died Wednesday evening at his home on Orcas Island.

A World War II veteran, ski racer, surfer and sailor, Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However, it was his ski films for which he was most known. His annual movies served as informal kickoffs for the ski season for more than 60 years.

The Warren Miller Entertainment family has lost one of its original patriarchs at the age of 93. Warren's humor and adventure-seeking spirit forged the legacy of a genre and a passion for freedom. He will be greatly missed by the snowsports community and beyond. PC: Sun Valley pic.twitter.com/ZGciZw7lNQ — Warren Miller Ent. (@WarrenMillerEnt) January 25, 2018

He is survived by his wife Laurie, sons Scott and Kurt, daughter Chris and a stepson, Colin Kaufman.

