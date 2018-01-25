EPB offers free security software to customers

If you're an EPB customer, you can get free security and protection software for your computer or mobile device.

EPB will offer the McAfee LiveSafe Security Suite for customers, which is described by EPB as "the top-of-the-line product in McAfee’s well-established security portfolio that offers protection of an unlimited number of customer devices."

“McAfee LiveSafe stands out as a powerful, reliable tool that provides extra value to our customer’s Fi-Speed Internet service,” said EPB Strategic Systems assistant vice president Andy Campbell, “We want our customers to continue to enjoy a worry-free experience when connected to America’s fastest community-wide internet service.”

Customers can make the transition to McAfee LiveSafe using EPB's new self-serve web portal , according to an EPB news release.

The web portal provides step-by-step support for uninstalling previously used security software and installing McAfee LiveSafe.

EPB’s Technical Support team is available 24/7 to help customers uninstall existing security software and install McAfee LiveSafe by calling (423) 648-1372.