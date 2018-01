ACWORTH, GA (AP) - Two police officers were standing across the street of a Georgia cell tower when they noticed a man falling from the sky.

News outlets report Brian Sims, of Savannah, and Stephen Ahlquist, of Lilburn, were both arrested Jan. 18 on trespassing charges for parachuting from a 300-foot (90-meter) cell tower in Acworth.

An arrest warrant says that officers initially only had the first parachuter, Sims, in custody, as Ahlquist was still in the wind.

Officers had Sims call Ahlquist to come meet the police so he could be arrested. Police say the two argued about whether Ahlquist should stay hidden until officers revealed they had a K-9.

Sims' GoPro footage was taken as evidence. Both were released on bail. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.