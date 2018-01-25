Chickamauga man shot by unknown woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chickamauga man shot by unknown woman

By WRCB Staff
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) -

A Walker County man was shot Thursday afternoon and was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the 44-year-old man was injured by a single gunshot to the groin.

The victim told deputies that a slender white female with a medium build and sandy blonde hair entered the home on Wallaceville School Road and shot him. The victim told deputies he did not know the identity of the female shooter.

According to the victim, the suspect left driving a silver 4-door passenger car.
 
The victim was conscious on the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

