String of contradictory information surrounds Marion County manhunt

A string of contradictory information has surrounded the Whitwell manhunt for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre.

On Thursday, Channel 3 learned that the Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle allegedly stolen by Halfacre did not crash into a storefront as previously reported, but was caught on an embankment as another deputy attempted to shoot the vehicle's tires out. One tire was blown out and Halfacre fled on foot.

A weapon left in the vehicle belonged to the Marion County Sheriff's office, according to one source.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says Halfacre was armed before the incident but did not shoot at an officer as was previously reported by authorities.

The Whitwell Police Chief tells me Halfacre never shot at any officers. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 25, 2018

Burnett urged residents to stay alert and to call authorities if Halfacre is spotted, noting the suspect has "been out there three days without food."

Burnett said they've seen "nothing" during their searches for Halfacre in the area.

The search has resumed and is now focused on a cabin in a wooded area.

I’ve been in the Whitwell area for over an hour. I haven’t see one law enforcement officer. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 25, 2018

A manager of a local hardware store told Channel 3 that there was an increase in the number of people stopping by to make keys so they could start locking their doors at night.

The manager at ACE says they have seen an increase number of people stopping by to make keys to start locking their doors at night. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/uV7hJacba7 — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 25, 2018

