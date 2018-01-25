String of contradictory information surrounds Marion County manh - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WHITWELL MANHUNT

String of contradictory information surrounds Marion County manhunt

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) -

A string of contradictory information has surrounded the Whitwell manhunt for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre.

On Thursday, Channel 3 learned that the Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle allegedly stolen by Halfacre did not crash into a storefront as previously reported, but was caught on an embankment as another deputy attempted to shoot the vehicle's tires out. One tire was blown out and Halfacre fled on foot.

READ MORE | Search scaled back for robbery suspect believed to be armed

A weapon left in the vehicle belonged to the Marion County Sheriff's office, according to one source.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says Halfacre was armed before the incident but did not shoot at an officer as was previously reported by authorities.

Burnett urged residents to stay alert and to call authorities if Halfacre is spotted, noting the suspect has "been out there three days without food."

READ MORE | "We want him to surrender," says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Burnett said they've seen "nothing" during their searches for Halfacre in the area.

The search has resumed and is now focused on a cabin in a wooded area.

A manager of a local hardware store told Channel 3 that there was an increase in the number of people stopping by to make keys so they could start locking their doors at night. 

Channel 3 has a team in Marion County and will update this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.