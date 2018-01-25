Frozen veggies recalled in 21 states due to possible Listeria contamination

Frozen veggies recalled in 21 states due to possible Listeria co - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

National Frozen Foods Corporation (NFFC) is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) green beans and IQF mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels of master cases or packages will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to this bacterium

The recalled products were distributed to foodservice accounts in bulk and packaged containers in AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, ID, IL, KS, MI, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OR, TN, TX, VA, and WA. The products being recalled listed below were distributed between August 18, 2017 and January 12, 2018.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the 32oz. sized bag or the side of the master case. Only the following codes are affected by this recall:

Brand Listed on Packaging Commodity Net Weight NFFC Item #
Customer #		 Lot Information / Code Printed On Packaging
Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11918
2229881		 17100903A02
Bountiful Harvest Originals Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11908 
2229871		 17100903A02
Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602
670229		 38511-7H11G3N
Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602 
670229		 38511-7H11H3N
NW Treasure Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 62406-90007 
3828405		 17102603A02
Simplot Classic Meadow Blend 32 oz. 71179-67166 965AUG081705H
Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-04977
1435197		 17102703A03
Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-24917 
2101855		 17102703A03
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28A3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28B3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28C3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28D3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28E3N
Valamont* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 72608-12082 38474-7H08F3N
Valamont Cut Green Beans 20 LB. 72608-12150 38510-7H11F3N
The World's Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08F3N
The World's Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08G3N
