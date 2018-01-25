Frozen veggies recalled in 21 states due to possible Listeria contamination

National Frozen Foods Corporation (NFFC) is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) green beans and IQF mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels of master cases or packages will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to this bacterium

The recalled products were distributed to foodservice accounts in bulk and packaged containers in AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, ID, IL, KS, MI, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OR, TN, TX, VA, and WA. The products being recalled listed below were distributed between August 18, 2017 and January 12, 2018.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the 32oz. sized bag or the side of the master case. Only the following codes are affected by this recall: