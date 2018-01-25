New technology hits the road to fight lung cancer

The victim told deputies that a slender white female entered the home on Wallaceville School Road and shot him.More
The judge has Brewer's sentencing date for March 12 at 9:00 a.m.More
A crash Thursday evening on SR-153 claimed the life of one of the vehicles' drivers.More
Jim 'N Nick's will open this fall in the Shoppes at Hamilton Place near the Hamilton Place Mall.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
On Thursday, Channel 3 learned that the Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle stolen by Halfacre did not crash into a storefront.More
Attorney Scott Bennett formally responded to Freedom From Religion saying he understands the law and plans to discuss the issue with the school board.More
Burnette called off search efforts for Dewayne Halfacre late Wednesday evening. He says more than a dozen Whitwell Police officers, Marion County deputies, TBI agents and U.S Marshals searched the Whitwell area for Halfacre.More
Frozen green beans and mixed vegetables are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.More
Pinellas County Animal Services posted disturbing photos to its Facebook page showing a severely burned 5 lb. dog named Violet whose hair had been dyed purple. It almost killed her.More
