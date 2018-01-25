Jim 'N Nick's BBQ to open Chattanooga location

An Alabama-based barbecue chain will be joining the restaurant lineup soon in the Scenic City.

Jim 'N Nick's will open this fall in the Shoppes at Hamilton Place near the Hamilton Place Mall.

Founded in 1985 by a father and son team, Jim and Nick Pihakis of Birmingham, the restaurant specializes in barbecuing and smoking meat in the “low and slow” cooking methodology.

Offerings range from beef and chicken to pork and turkey, and is well-known for their cheese biscuits.

The menu will feature traditional Southern favorites, using locally-sourced ingredients.