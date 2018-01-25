Woman killed in crash on SR-153 last week

Today a jury from Nashville will deliberate and possibly deliver a verdict in the trial of Benjamin Brewer.More
Georgia lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to prevent the state government from issuing non-English communications, with some exceptions.More
Burnette called off search efforts for Dewayne Halfacre late Wednesday evening. He says more than a dozen Whitwell Police officers, Marion County deputies, TBI agents and U.S Marshals searched the Whitwell area for Halfacre.More
Attorney Scott Bennett formally responded to Freedom From Religion saying he understands the law and plans to discuss the issue with the school board.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
An Ohio man who told authorities that his wife died on a trip to Elvis Presley's Graceland and he turned her body over to EMS workers, now says he put her body in the Tennessee River after she died of natural causes.More
Today a jury from Nashville will deliberate and possibly deliver a verdict in the trial of Benjamin Brewer.More
The free upgrade announced Wednesday will be released this spring.More
After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.More
The robbery happened at MapCo Mart on Highway 41, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.More
Hyundai is recalling the 2006 Sonata and 2006 to 2011 Azera model sedans due to an electrical short in the anti-lock brake system that could cause engine compartment fires.More
Officials say 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.More
