Woman killed in crash on SR-153 last week

A crash Thursday evening on SR-153 claimed the life of one of the vehicles' drivers.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by 46-year-old Laura L Berrier rear-ended a 2011 Chevy Impala that was stopped for traffic in the 5500 block of SR-153 about 6:30pm Friday, according to Chattanooga police.

That impact forced the Impala into a third vehicle, a 2004 Ford F150, which was also stopped.

Berrier, the Toyota's driver, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries the next day. She was listed to be at fault in the crash.

The Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Division has begun to follow up on the crash investigation and will submit its findings at a later date.

No charges have been filed.