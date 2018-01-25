Rodents, lack of hand-washing and more this week

While there were no failures to report this week, a couple restaurants in the Tennessee Valley still need to focus employee's efforts on proper hand-washing and safe food handling procedures.

At Season's Hibachi & Grill located at 785 Shugart Road, they earned a score of 70 because employees were not washing hands between any tasks/contaminations, bare hand contact made with lemons for drinks, food items on sushi bar were uncovered, chicken cooked at an unknown time and left sitting out, spring rolls held past discard date and dirty kitchen equipment.

Belinda Sue's at 5600 Brainerd Road scored a 78 for floors and vents on equipment with buildup, vents in hoods with heavy grease buildup, floors and walls at fryer and grill with old grease buildup, sides of range with heavy buildup.

The Honest Pint at 35 Patten Parkway was scored at 80 for signs of insects/rodents, employees not practicing personal cleanliness, bare hand contact being made with ready-to-eat foods.

At Jeffersons, 618 Georgia Avenue, inspectors gave a score of 85 for signs of insects/rodents, in-use utensils improperly stored and food contact surfaces dirty.

The Big River Grille at 222 Broad Street earned an 86 because hoods on equipment were dirty, wet stacking of clean equipment, non-food contact surfaces were dirty. Corrected to 96.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

87 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5450 Highway 153

92 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road

92 American Wings 4011 Brainerd Road

93 Chili's 1921 Gunbarrel Road

95 Pizza Hut 4011 Brainerd Road

95 Hibachi Express 7401 East Brainerd Road

96 Figgy's 805 Chestnut Street

96 Frothy Monkey 1400 Market Street

96 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike

96 Krystal 307 Cherokee Blvd.

97 Cadence Coffee Company 11 E. 7th Street

97 Terminal Brewhouse 1464 Market Street

97 Blue Plate Restaurant 191 Chestnut Street

97 Subway 212 Frazier Avenue

97 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5450 Highway 153

97 Sonic 6216 Hixson Pike

97 Poblano's Mexican Bar & Grill 551 River Street

98 Taco Bell 9341 Dayton Pike

98 Taco Bell 4115 Rossville Blvd.

98 McDonald's 5440 Highway 153

98 Saks Wing Shack 3911 Brainerd Road

98 Mean Mug 114 W. Main Street

98 Sweet Frog 2288 Gunbarrel Road

98 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike

98 Longhorn 5583 Highway 153

98 Lenny's Sub Shop 1913 Gunbarrel Road

98 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road

98 Starbuck's Coffee 1951 Gunbarrel Road

98 Embargo '62 301 Cherokee Blvd.

99 8 Degrees Farenheight Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Road

99 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road

99 El Maguey 7001 Middle Valley Road

99 Sugar Shoppe 7540 East Brainerd Road

99 Wendy's 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive

100 Dunkin Donuts 7647 East Brainerd Road

100 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road

100 Jersey Mikes 2260 Gunbarrel Road

100 Domino's 8644 East Brainerd Road

100 Auntie Anne's 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Great American Cookie Company 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Lupi's Pizza 5506 Hixson Pike

100 Bite Me Bakery 9408 Apison Pike

100 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike

100 Kay's Kastle 8804 Dayton Pike

Hamilton County school cafeterias

89 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike

99 Howard High School 2500 S. Market Street

Hamilton County school facilities

92 Howard High School 2500 S. Market Street

99 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike

Hamilton County hotels

98 Quality Inn 4833 Hixson Pike

Catoosa County

100 Battlefield Burgers, 794 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

98 Hampton Inn, 6875 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold

86 Hampton Inn (Continental Breakfast), 6875 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold

96 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Hwy), 5387 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold

86 Rafael’s Pizza And Italian Restaurant, 126 Remco Shops Ln, Ringgold

95 Season’s Hibachi, 56 Battlefield Station Dr., Ft. Oglethorpe

93 Windstone Golf Clun, 9230 Windstone Dr., Ringgold

Dade County

88 R Haven Overnight Family Park, 7643 S Hwy 11, Rising Fawn

Murray County

100 Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411, S Chatsworth

76 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave., Chatsworth Corrected to 84

100 Debbie’s Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth

99 Four Way Drive-In, Highway 225, S Chatsworth

100 Global Youth Ministry, Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth

Walker County

82 Boss Burgers, 1616 McFarland Ave, Rossville

91 General Bragg Inn & Suites, 118 General Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga

100 Key West Inn, 2221 N Main St., LaFayette

100 Rock City Big Rock Café, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain

90 Sonic Drive-In (Chickamauga), 1016 LaFayette Rd., Chickmauga

96 Starbuck’s, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain

100 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast, 1206 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain

100 Walker County Nutrition Center, 626 S Main St., LaFayette

Whitfield County