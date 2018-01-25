Rodents, lack of hand-washing and more this week

While there were no failures to report this week, a couple restaurants in the Tennessee Valley still need to focus employee's efforts on proper hand-washing and safe food handling procedures.
At Season's Hibachi & Grill located at 785 Shugart Road, they earned a score of 70 because employees were not washing hands between any tasks/contaminations, bare hand contact made with lemons for drinks, food items on sushi bar were uncovered, chicken cooked at an unknown time and left sitting out, spring rolls held past discard date and dirty kitchen equipment.
Belinda Sue's at 5600 Brainerd Road scored a 78 for floors and vents on equipment with buildup, vents in hoods with heavy grease buildup, floors and walls at fryer and grill with old grease buildup, sides of range with heavy buildup.
The Honest Pint at 35 Patten Parkway was scored at 80 for signs of insects/rodents, employees not practicing personal cleanliness, bare hand contact being made with ready-to-eat foods.
At Jeffersons, 618 Georgia Avenue, inspectors gave a score of 85 for signs of insects/rodents, in-use utensils improperly stored and food contact surfaces dirty.
The Big River Grille at 222 Broad Street earned an 86 because hoods on equipment were dirty, wet stacking of clean equipment, non-food contact surfaces were dirty. Corrected to 96.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 87 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5450 Highway 153
- 92 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road
- 92 American Wings 4011 Brainerd Road
- 93 Chili's 1921 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Pizza Hut 4011 Brainerd Road
- 95 Hibachi Express 7401 East Brainerd Road
- 96 Figgy's 805 Chestnut Street
- 96 Frothy Monkey 1400 Market Street
- 96 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike
- 96 Krystal 307 Cherokee Blvd.
- 97 Cadence Coffee Company 11 E. 7th Street
- 97 Terminal Brewhouse 1464 Market Street
- 97 Blue Plate Restaurant 191 Chestnut Street
- 97 Subway 212 Frazier Avenue
- 97 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5450 Highway 153
- 97 Sonic 6216 Hixson Pike
- 97 Poblano's Mexican Bar & Grill 551 River Street
- 98 Taco Bell 9341 Dayton Pike
- 98 Taco Bell 4115 Rossville Blvd.
- 98 McDonald's 5440 Highway 153
- 98 Saks Wing Shack 3911 Brainerd Road
- 98 Mean Mug 114 W. Main Street
- 98 Sweet Frog 2288 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike
- 98 Longhorn 5583 Highway 153
- 98 Lenny's Sub Shop 1913 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road
- 98 Starbuck's Coffee 1951 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Embargo '62 301 Cherokee Blvd.
- 99 8 Degrees Farenheight Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 El Maguey 7001 Middle Valley Road
- 99 Sugar Shoppe 7540 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Wendy's 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 100 Dunkin Donuts 7647 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road
- 100 Jersey Mikes 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Domino's 8644 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Auntie Anne's 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Great American Cookie Company 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Lupi's Pizza 5506 Hixson Pike
- 100 Bite Me Bakery 9408 Apison Pike
- 100 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
- 100 Kay's Kastle 8804 Dayton Pike
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 89 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike
- 99 Howard High School 2500 S. Market Street
Hamilton County school facilities
- 92 Howard High School 2500 S. Market Street
- 99 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike
Hamilton County hotels
- 98 Quality Inn 4833 Hixson Pike
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Burgers, 794 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 98 Hampton Inn, 6875 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold
- 86 Hampton Inn (Continental Breakfast), 6875 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold
- 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Hwy), 5387 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold
- 86 Rafael’s Pizza And Italian Restaurant, 126 Remco Shops Ln, Ringgold
- 95 Season’s Hibachi, 56 Battlefield Station Dr., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 93 Windstone Golf Clun, 9230 Windstone Dr., Ringgold
Dade County
- 88 R Haven Overnight Family Park, 7643 S Hwy 11, Rising Fawn
Murray County
- 100 Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411, S Chatsworth
- 76 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave., Chatsworth Corrected to 84
- 100 Debbie’s Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth
- 99 Four Way Drive-In, Highway 225, S Chatsworth
- 100 Global Youth Ministry, Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 82 Boss Burgers, 1616 McFarland Ave, Rossville
- 91 General Bragg Inn & Suites, 118 General Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga
- 100 Key West Inn, 2221 N Main St., LaFayette
- 100 Rock City Big Rock Café, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain
- 90 Sonic Drive-In (Chickamauga), 1016 LaFayette Rd., Chickmauga
- 96 Starbuck’s, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain
- 100 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast, 1206 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain
- 100 Walker County Nutrition Center, 626 S Main St., LaFayette
Whitfield County
- 91 Coahulla Creek High School, 3361 Crow Rd., Dalton
- 98 Dalton High School, 1500 Manley St., Dalton
- 83 Dalton State College, 650 College Dr., Dalton
- 98 Dalton State-James E. Brown Center, 2206 Mount Haven Dr., Dalton
- 91 Emperor of China, 1223 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
- 96 Little Ceasar, 1263 N Glenwood Bch., Dalton
- 88 Little Tokyo, 816 walnut Square Blvd Ste 28-A, Dalton
- 96 Morris Innovative High School, 104 Fort Hill Ter., Dalton
- 99 New Hope Elementary School, 1175 New Hope Rd., Dalton
- 100 New Hope Middle Schoole, 1325 New Hope Rd., Dalton
- 91 Oyster (The), 933 Market St Ste 12., Dalton
- 96 Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 2725 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 70 Season’s Hibachi & Grill, 785 Shugart Rd Ste 9A, Dalton
- 84 Shoney’s #1249, 1302 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 88 Stadium BBQ & Grill, 933 Market St., Dalton
- 94 Taco Bell #029063, 2914 E Walnut Ave., Dalton
- 91 Waffle House #95, 1912 Chattanooga Rd., Dalton
- 97 Wendy’s, 2600 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dalton