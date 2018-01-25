UPDATE: Day 4 - Jury finds Benjamin Brewer guilty of all charges

Brewer returns to his seat after waving his right to testify during the third day of his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom Thursday. TFP photo

UPDATE: The jury has reached a verdict on day four of the trial against truck driver Benjamin Brewer.

The jury has found Brewer guilty of 10 counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

The jury also found Brewer guilty of four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of DUI, and one count of speeding.

The judge has Brewer's sentencing date for March 12 at 9:00 a.m.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Jurors are five hours into deliberations in the Benjamin Brewer trial as of 2:00pm Thursday.

The eastern Kentucky truck driver is facing 12 charges related to the June 2015 crash that killed six people on I-75 in Ooltewah.

Jurors listened to 17 witnesses over three days of testimony.

Two hours into deliberations, an altercation outside the courthouse spilled into the front door where a fire alarm was pulled.

It's unclear if the situation had an impact on deliberations.

Prosecutors say Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash but the defense says Brewer fell asleep behind the wheel.

PREVIOUS STORY: Today, a jury from Nashville will deliberate and possibly deliver a verdict in the trial of Benjamin Brewer, a Kentucky truck driver charged in the 2015 deaths of six people.

Testimony began Monday, with expert witnesses supporting both prosecutors and defense teams.

Both sides rested after calling 17 witnesses to testify on the stand.

Prosecutors say Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash but the defense says Brewer fell asleep behind the wheel.

Brewer is charged with 12 counts related to the crash that killed six people and hurt six others in June 2015.

