Day 4 - Jury to decide truck driver Benjamin Brewer's fate

Brewer returns to his seat after waving his right to testify during the third day of his trial in Judge Don Poole's courtroom Thursday. TFP photo

Today, a jury from Nashville will deliberate and possibly deliver a verdict in the trial of Benjamin Brewer, a Kentucky truck driver charged in the 2015 deaths of six people.

Testimony began Monday, with expert witnesses supporting both prosecutors and defense teams.

Both sides rested after calling 17 witnesses to testify on the stand.

Prosecutors say Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash but the defense says Brewer fell asleep behind the wheel.

Brewer is charged with 12 counts related to the crash that killed six people and hurt six others in June 2015.

