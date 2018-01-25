Recall Alert: Hyundai recalling older models due to fire hazard

Hyundai is recalling nearly 88-thousand older cars due to fire risk.

Hyundai is recalling the 2006 Sonata and 2006 to 2011 Azera model sedans due to an electrical short in the anti-lock brake system that could cause engine compartment fires.

In government documents, Hyundai states that water can get into the anti-lock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire.

Even when the cars are turned off.

Dealers can fix the problem free of charge by installing a relay in the main junction box to prevent the risk of a short-circuit.

Hyundai will begin notifying owners on February 23rd.

