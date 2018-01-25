Recall Alert: Hyundai recalling older models due to fire hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Recall Alert: Hyundai recalling older models due to fire hazard

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Hyundai is recalling nearly 88-thousand older cars due to fire risk.

Hyundai is recalling the 2006 Sonata and 2006 to 2011 Azera model sedans due to an electrical short in the anti-lock brake system that could cause engine compartment fires.

In government documents, Hyundai states that water can get into the anti-lock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire.

Even when the cars are turned off.

Dealers can fix the problem free of charge by installing a relay in the main junction box to prevent the risk of a short-circuit.

Hyundai will begin notifying owners on February 23rd. 
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

    Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:51 AM EST2018-01-25 11:51:12 GMT
    Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More
    Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More

  • Great weather through Friday. A few weekend showers.

    Great weather through Friday. A few weekend showers.

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:47 AM EST2018-01-25 11:47:52 GMT

    Good Thursday. It's cold outside.  Temps are in the 20s widespread.  The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out.  

    More

    Good Thursday. It's cold outside.  Temps are in the 20s widespread.  The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out.  

    More

  • In Davos, Trump looks to sell ‘America First’ to global elite

    In Davos, Trump looks to sell ‘America First’ to global elite

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:39 AM EST2018-01-25 11:39:09 GMT

    President Donald Trump campaigned against globalism and free trade deals he said penalized the United States, and took office pledging to "put America first." But on Thursday morning, after arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum, he'll become the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering of the global economic elite in nearly 20 years.

    More

    President Donald Trump campaigned against globalism and free trade deals he said penalized the United States, and took office pledging to "put America first." But on Thursday morning, after arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum, he'll become the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering of the global economic elite in nearly 20 years.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.