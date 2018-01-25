Hurricane relief effort led by ex-US presidents raises $41M - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hurricane relief effort led by ex-US presidents raises $41M

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A hurricane relief effort led by five former U.S. presidents that included a Texas concert with rock star Lady Gaga has raised more than $41 million.

statement Wednesday from One America Appeal says the money benefited hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Spokesman Jim McGrath says more than 110,000 donors gave $41.3 million.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas. Hurricane Irma later hit Florida. Maria struck Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the Oct. 21 fundraising concert at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Donations went to a special account through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation.

