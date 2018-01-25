"Under" Restaurant to be built under the sea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Under" Restaurant to be built under the sea

Construction has started on an undersea restaurant on the coast of Norway.

Facing the cold and often stormy north sea, the site of the new restaurant was picked by its owner, who also runs a hotel.

The world's largest underwater restaurant will be named "Under."

It will be built on land, then submerged more than 25 feet using technology from the Norwegian oil industry.

It will weigh two-thousand tons.

A huge glass wall will give diners a scuba diver's view of the water.

The weather on Norway's southern coast created challenges on the first day of construction.

The project manager says the restaurant was designed with attention to all sorts of imaginable and unthinkable things that could go wrong with an undersea restaurant in a very tough location.

The project is just getting started, but it has drawn attention from around the world... And especially in Norway.

