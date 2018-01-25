Ellijay native and Army soldier receives the Soldier's Medal for - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ellijay native and Army soldier receives the Soldier's Medal for saving two people from burning vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy: Stripes.com Courtesy: Stripes.com

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier's Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.
    
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Davis received the medal this week in a ceremony at Fort Campbell. The Ellijay, Georgia, native is with C Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Artillery cannon crew member and section chief.
    
Davis was traveling to Georgia in June when he saw a vehicle that had turned over. He pulled over and ran to the car when he saw a small engine fire. Fort Campbell said in a news release that two people were trapped inside, soaked in gasoline from a container that had been thrown from the back of the car.
    
Davis says as he was working to get the second person out, the vehicle caught fire, causing flames to burn at their legs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

    Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:51 AM EST2018-01-25 11:51:12 GMT
    Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More
    Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More

  • Great weather through Friday. A few weekend showers.

    Great weather through Friday. A few weekend showers.

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:47 AM EST2018-01-25 11:47:52 GMT

    Good Thursday. It's cold outside.  Temps are in the 20s widespread.  The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out.  

    More

    Good Thursday. It's cold outside.  Temps are in the 20s widespread.  The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out.  

    More

  • In Davos, Trump looks to sell ‘America First’ to global elite

    In Davos, Trump looks to sell ‘America First’ to global elite

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:39 AM EST2018-01-25 11:39:09 GMT

    President Donald Trump campaigned against globalism and free trade deals he said penalized the United States, and took office pledging to "put America first." But on Thursday morning, after arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum, he'll become the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering of the global economic elite in nearly 20 years.

    More

    President Donald Trump campaigned against globalism and free trade deals he said penalized the United States, and took office pledging to "put America first." But on Thursday morning, after arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum, he'll become the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering of the global economic elite in nearly 20 years.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.