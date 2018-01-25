Ellijay native and Army soldier receives the Soldier's Medal for saving two people from burning vehicle

Good Thursday. It's cold outside. Temps are in the 20s widespread. The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out.More
President Donald Trump campaigned against globalism and free trade deals he said penalized the United States, and took office pledging to "put America first." But on Thursday morning, after arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum, he'll become the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering of the global economic elite in nearly 20 years.More
Burnette called off search efforts for Dewayne Halfacre late Wednesday evening. He says more than a dozen Whitwell Police officers, Marion County deputies, TBI agents and U.S Marshals searched the Whitwell area for Halfacre.More
Attorney Scott Bennett formally responded to Freedom From Religion saying he understands the law and plans to discuss the issue with the school board.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
An Ohio man who told authorities that his wife died on a trip to Elvis Presley's Graceland and he turned her body over to EMS workers, now says he put her body in the Tennessee River after she died of natural causes.More
The free upgrade announced Wednesday will be released this spring.More
The robbery happened at MapCo Mart on Highway 41, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.More
After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.More
Officials say 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Nassar, 54, agreed to a minimum 40-year sentence when he pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.More
