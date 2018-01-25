Great weather through Friday. A few weekend showers.

Good Thursday. It's cold outside. Temps are in the 20s widespread. The winds are fairly calm so wind chill is not much of an issue, but you still might want to grab a coat on the way out. This afternoon we are looking great with sunny skies and highs making into the low 50s.

Friday we will have another cool start in the upper 20s and low 30s, but oh what a warm up. Temps will climb into the low 60s with the sunshine hanging around assuring us that we will head into the weekend on a positive note.

Saturday and Sunday will see cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s and mild lows in the 40s. The best chance for rain this weekend will be Sunday morning, but I am scaling back on the rainfall amounts to only about 1/10" at best.

Next week looks cool and dry until another front brings in another rain chance by NEXT Thursday.

David Karnes

