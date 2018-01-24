Youth program designed to reduce violence being defunded

Chattanooga's City Council has voted to reassign funds used towards "Father for the Fatherless" program.

This program is an initiative that’s aimed to reducing violence in the city through mentoring and services for youth.

LaFrederick Thirkill says he leads his school by example and his actions as principal at Orchard Knob Elementary are intentional.

“At Orchard Knob Elementary I'm the father to many of the fatherless."



Thirkill says he is aware many of his students don’t come from a two-parent household. He says he and his staff work together to bridge the gap of what some students may not be getting at home.

“Kids personalities are set prior to them entering school, research shows sometimes as early as age 3,” said Thirkill.



He says he can see the impact of those who are growing up without a father.



“Trying to imitate me. I'll see young boys come in wearing bowties, in wearing ties or say Mr. Thirkill I look just like you,” said Thirkill.



Although the city won't be funding the Father to the Fatherless program, Thirkill says he hopes that won’t stop men from mentoring.



“We have enough men to step up and be role models for our young boys in this city,” said Thirkill.



The money that typically goes towards the program has not yet been predesignated.



“You are going to support them one way or another either going to support them on the front in or you going to support them on the back in when they get in trouble,” said Thirkill.

Channel 3 also reached out to the Mayor's office about the program being defunded and they did not want to release a statement at this time.