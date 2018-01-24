Member's Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs by Casa di Bertacchi recalled

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for "Member's Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs by Casa di Bertacchi."

The recall is for 36-pound cases that contain six 6-pound bags of the meatballs and are labeled with a "best if used by" date of December 17, 2018. They also have a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

According to the USDA, "Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today."

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis which is a serious infection that affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and people who have weakened immune systems.

Side effects of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

It can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

The USDA also said, "persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food."

If you have purchased these products, you are urged to throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.

The meatballs were sold in both Alabama and Tennessee in Channel 3's viewing area.