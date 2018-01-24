Four arrested on meth charges in Sequatchie County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Four arrested on meth charges in Sequatchie County

Posted: Updated:
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A joint operation among several agencies led to the arrests of four people in Sequatchie County over the weekend.

It happened on Friday at a home on Rock Haven Lane in the Cartwright community.

A joint investigation by the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF), Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department, Dunlap Police Department, and the TBI Drug Investigation Division revealed that 41-year-old Kevin "Boog" Cooley was allegedly trafficking meth to people in Sequatchie County.

Friday, officers searched the home and found methamphetamine, a firearm, scales, and other items utilized used in the distribution of methamphetamine.

DTF Agents contacted Federal Agents and Prosecutors to present Cooley’s current criminal cases to a Federal Grand Jury. Cooley is currently on Federal Probation for a previous drug conviction in Federal Court.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old Demetra Sanders, 42-year-old Rex Pickett, and 33-year-old Stacey Wingo.

The four defendants were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale.

They were taken to the Sequatchie County Jail where they are currently being held without bond.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.