Four arrested on meth charges in Sequatchie County

A joint operation among several agencies led to the arrests of four people in Sequatchie County over the weekend.

It happened on Friday at a home on Rock Haven Lane in the Cartwright community.

A joint investigation by the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF), Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department, Dunlap Police Department, and the TBI Drug Investigation Division revealed that 41-year-old Kevin "Boog" Cooley was allegedly trafficking meth to people in Sequatchie County.

Friday, officers searched the home and found methamphetamine, a firearm, scales, and other items utilized used in the distribution of methamphetamine.

DTF Agents contacted Federal Agents and Prosecutors to present Cooley’s current criminal cases to a Federal Grand Jury. Cooley is currently on Federal Probation for a previous drug conviction in Federal Court.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old Demetra Sanders, 42-year-old Rex Pickett, and 33-year-old Stacey Wingo.

The four defendants were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale.

They were taken to the Sequatchie County Jail where they are currently being held without bond.