Ringgold police seek suspects in armed-robbery

Ringgold police are hoping you can help identify two suspects who were caught on camera as they robbed a local a gas station.

The robbery happened at MapCo Mart on Highway 41, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the two white males pulled their guns on the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066 and ask for Detective Tony Gregory.

