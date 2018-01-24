UPDATE: TBI believes robbery suspect on the run is still armed

UPDATE: After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.

Channel 3 learned Wednesday afternoon the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believe Halfacre is armed.

It was unclear if DeWayne Halfacre was still armed. The TBI just confirmed they believe he is. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 24, 2018

READ MORE | UPDATE: Marion County suspect still on the loose Tuesday night

A detective tells Channel 3 that today there's no active command center for search teams as they continue to follow leads and patrol the general area where Halfacre was last seen.

READ MORE | "We want him to surrender" says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 p.m. eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.

As a precaution, all three Whitwell schools closed Wednesday as the search resumed. Since returning from their holiday break, students have spent a limited number of days in the classroom.

Channel 3 has learned that the superintendent will ask the commissioner of education and the governor's office for a reprieve on this day so they don’t have to make it up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.