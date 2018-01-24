UPDATE: Search scaled back for robbery suspect who is believed to be armed

UPDATE: The search for a robbery suspect who the TBI believes is still armed has been scaled back. Only Whitwell Police and Marion County deputies are currently searching for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre.

Also, the search is getting scaled back. ONLY Whitwell Police and Marion County Deputies are out searching for Halfacre. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 24, 2018

READ MORE | UPDATE: Marion County suspect still on the loose Tuesday night

A detective tells Channel 3 that today there's no active command center for search teams as they continue to follow leads and patrol the general area where Halfacre was last seen. Channel 3 has also not seen any helicopters or K9s helping with the search Wednesday.

I haven’t seen any helicopters today. Also no foot patrol, or K9s. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 24, 2018

READ MORE | "We want him to surrender" says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 pm eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted. On Wednesday, Channel 3 learned that Halfacre is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie & camouflaged pants.

As a precaution, all three Whitwell schools closed Wednesday as the search resumed. Since returning from their holiday break, students have spent a limited number of days in the classroom.

Channel 3 has learned that the superintendent will ask the commissioner of education and the governor's office for a reprieve on this day so they don’t have to make it up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.