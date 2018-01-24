UPDATE: Search scaled back for robbery suspect who is believed t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Search scaled back for robbery suspect who is believed to be armed

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
By Ken Nicholson
Connect

UPDATE: The search for a robbery suspect who the TBI believes is still armed has been scaled back. Only Whitwell Police and Marion County deputies are currently searching for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Marion County suspect still on the loose Tuesday night

A detective tells Channel 3 that today there's no active command center for search teams as they continue to follow leads and patrol the general area where Halfacre was last seen. Channel 3 has also not seen any helicopters or K9s helping with the search Wednesday.

READ MORE | "We want him to surrender" says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 pm eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted. On Wednesday, Channel 3 learned that Halfacre is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie & camouflaged pants.

As a precaution, all three Whitwell schools closed Wednesday as the search resumed. Since returning from their holiday break, students have spent a limited number of days in the classroom.

Channel 3 has learned that the superintendent will ask the commissioner of education and the governor's office for a reprieve on this day so they don’t have to make it up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.