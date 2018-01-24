UPDATE: Search renews for robbery suspect on the run, schools closed

UPDATE: A van discovered with the door jimmied open may be the most credible lead law enforcement has come across this week as the search for fugitive Dewayne Lee Halfacre continues. Deputies believe tools were stolen as well.

Helicopters have been brought in again, and roads have been blocked off as the search renewed Friday morning.

Around 5:00am Friday superintendent Mark Griffith announced that Whitwell Elementary, Middle, and High Schools would be closed for the day.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect Halfacre, who is considered dangerous.

Halfacre has been wanted nearly a week after an armed robbery in Rutherford County. He has been added to TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Alvin York Highway and Highway 283 west near Powells Crossroads are closed to traffic. Using an alternate route is suggested.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search for a robbery suspect who the TBI believes is still armed has been scaled back. Only Whitwell Police and Marion County deputies are currently searching for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre.

A detective tells Channel 3 that today there's no active command center for search teams as they continue to follow leads and patrol the general area where Halfacre was last seen. Channel 3 has also not seen any helicopters or K9s helping with the search Wednesday.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 pm eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted. On Wednesday, Channel 3 learned that Halfacre is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie & camouflaged pants.

As a precaution, all three Whitwell schools closed Wednesday as the search resumed. Since returning from their holiday break, students have spent a limited number of days in the classroom.

Channel 3 has learned that the superintendent will ask the commissioner of education and the governor's office for a reprieve on this day so they don’t have to make it up.

