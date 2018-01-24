UPDATE: Halfacre captured after 5-day manhunt

Dewayne Halfacre (right) is led away in handcuffs Friday after being captured. THP photo

UPDATE: After five days on the run from police and deputies, robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Marion County.

Numerous leads came into authorities during the five-day search, but the church van discovered Friday morning, that had been broken into, proved to be the clue that paid off.

Halfacre came out of vacant house with his hands up and was taken into custody shortly afterward.

In a news conference after the arrest, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett told media that "In 35 years, it’s probably one of the cases I’ll remember forever."

More than 100 law enforcement officers from17 different agencies participated in the 5-day search, which followed a robbery near Nashville.

Fugitive in custody with out incident Great work by all agencies! Press conference at 1 pm central at Cross Roads police department. pic.twitter.com/xKJCtAfZSo — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) January 26, 2018

The TBI says that Halfacre was captured without incident. He was not armed, according to Burnett.

Halfacre was added to the TBI's Ten Most Wanted List earlier this week.

BREAKING: according to THP DeWayne Halfacre is in CUSTODY @WRCB pic.twitter.com/y5XOI15n5K — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 26, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: A van discovered with the door jimmied open may be the most credible lead law enforcement has come across this week as the search for fugitive Dewayne Lee Halfacre continues. Deputies believe tools were stolen as well.

Helicopters have been brought in again, and roads have been blocked off as the search renewed Friday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: A helicopter just arrived to the Crossroads community to assist in the search. Officials tell me this is the most “credible lead” they’ve had all week in the Halfacre search. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/RVRxqrQ11f — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) January 26, 2018

Around 5:00am Friday superintendent Mark Griffith announced that Whitwell Elementary, Middle, and High Schools would be closed for the day.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect Halfacre, who is considered dangerous.

Halfacre has been wanted nearly a week after an armed robbery in Rutherford County. He has been added to TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Alvin York Highway and Highway 283 west near Powells Crossroads are closed to traffic. Using an alternate route is suggested.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search for a robbery suspect who the TBI believes is still armed has been scaled back. Only Whitwell Police and Marion County deputies are currently searching for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre.

Also, the search is getting scaled back. ONLY Whitwell Police and Marion County Deputies are out searching for Halfacre. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 24, 2018

READ MORE | UPDATE: Marion County suspect still on the loose Tuesday night

A detective tells Channel 3 that today there's no active command center for search teams as they continue to follow leads and patrol the general area where Halfacre was last seen. Channel 3 has also not seen any helicopters or K9s helping with the search Wednesday.

I haven’t seen any helicopters today. Also no foot patrol, or K9s. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 24, 2018

READ MORE | "We want him to surrender" says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 pm eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted. On Wednesday, Channel 3 learned that Halfacre is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie & camouflaged pants.

As a precaution, all three Whitwell schools closed Wednesday as the search resumed. Since returning from their holiday break, students have spent a limited number of days in the classroom.

Channel 3 has learned that the superintendent will ask the commissioner of education and the governor's office for a reprieve on this day so they don’t have to make it up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.