Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.More
Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.More
Officials say 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.More
Officials say 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
An Ohio man who told authorities that his wife died on a trip to Elvis Presley's Graceland and he turned her body over to EMS workers, now says he put her body in the Tennessee River after she died of natural causes.More
An Ohio man who told authorities that his wife died on a trip to Elvis Presley's Graceland and he turned her body over to EMS workers, now says he put her body in the Tennessee River after she died of natural causes.More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More