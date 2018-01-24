Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

CIA: North Korea moving 'ever closer' to putting US at risk

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

The Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to sign an affidavit legally certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys, bringing science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans.

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

Tiny implant opens way to deliver drugs deep into the brain

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

Fatal shooting by law officers in Virginia is shown in video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple's next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down.

The free upgrade announced Wednesday will be released this spring.

The additional controls are meant to appease iPhone owners outraged since Apple acknowledged last month that its recent software updates had been secretly slowing down older iPhones when their batteries weakened.

Many people believed Apple was purposefully undermining the performance of older iPhones to drive sales of its newer and more expensive devices. Apple insisted it was simply trying to extend the lives of older iPhones, but issued an apology last month and promised to replace batteries in affected at a discounted price of $50.

