PHOTOS: Local dog nurses abandoned piglets back to health

A local dog who recently had puppies came to the rescue of a litter of abandoned newborn piglets on Monday.

Viewer Nicole Sherrill say she and her family have a pig that gave birth this week but the pig refused to nurse her babies or have anything to do with them.

Sherrill says her son went outside and gathered up the piglets to get them out of the cold.

Sherrill was going to get bottles and milk for the piglets but then had an idea. That's when the family's dog, Minnie, "pawed up to the plate" and began nursing the piglets, caring for them as if they were her own.

Sherrill says the piglets are now healthy as they walk and squeal everywhere.

Sherrill says, "I just hope they don't start barking."

If you have photos you would like to share with Channel 3, just send the PIX@WRCBtv.com and you could see them on TV!