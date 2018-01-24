Rossville police seeking suspect in car theft, burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rossville police seeking suspect in car theft, burglary

By WRCB Staff
Photo courtesy of the Rossville Police Department.
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

Rossville police are hoping you can help them name a man who was caught on camera stealing from a local neighborhood.

Police say the man in the photo with this story is wanted for questioning.

The man is suspected of stealing a car and burglary.

Police are asking the community to share this information with friends and family.

If you recognize this man or the black Chrysler, please send the Rossville Police Department a private message on its Facebook Page.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

