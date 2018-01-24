TDOT to begin repair work on US-64 next week

Some 15 cross drains on US-64 in Polk County will be repaired over the next few months.

Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will perform the work between log miles 13 and 17, between 8:00am and 4:30pm from Monday, January 29, 2018 and lasting through March 30, 2018.

The work in this four-mile section of US-64 in the Ocoee River Gorge will affect traffic coming to and from the Copper Basin area.

TDOT explains that log mile 13 is located next to the commercial take-out at Caney Creek and log mile 17 is a half-mile west of the Ocoee 2 Dam/Rogers Branch River Access.

After the cross drains have been replaced, road surface will be rougher than before. TDOT crews will monitor and mitigate these areas until the resurfacing project begins this spring.

Drivers are should use caution as they travel through this area.