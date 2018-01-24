Music firms sue to keep hit songs off fitness streaming app - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Music firms sue to keep hit songs off fitness streaming app

By JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Some of the nation's largest recording studios have joined forces in an effort to stop a music streaming service aimed at fitness enthusiasts from using songs by Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Green Day and other stars.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Atlanta, Sony Music Entertainment and more than a dozen other record companies say Fit Radio illegally infringes on their copyrighted recordings "on a massive scale."

The music companies say Fit Radio recruits disc jockeys who upload popular songs to attract users. They say the Atlanta-based streaming business is hurting artists who rely on music royalties to make a living.

A representative of the Atlanta firm said Tuesday that it looks forward to "being vindicated by the court system," and that it will continue providing exceptional service to its customers.

